Snow emergencies, 2-hour delays in place ahead of winter storm - Cincinnati News, FOX19-WXIX TV

Snow emergencies, 2-hour delays in place ahead of winter storm

Posted by FOX19 Digital Media Staff
Connect
(PHOTO: FOX19 NOW File) (PHOTO: FOX19 NOW File)
CINCINNATI, OH (FOX19) -

A wintry mix including ice and snow is expected to move into the Tri-State overnight and early Wednesday.

A mix of snow, sleet, freezing rain, and rain will fall after 11 p.m. Tuesday until about noon Wednesday. This forecast has prompted a few local "snow emergencies" as well as several two-hour delays for area schools.

Updated list of closings and delays | Timeline: Snow, ice headed our way

Below is a running list of local snow emergencies:

Edgewood

  • Due to the threat of inclement weather during the overnight hours, the City of Edgewood has declared a snow emergency effective 11:00 PM on February 6 until further notice.  All vehicles are to be removed from city streets to allow road crews to treat them.

Elsmere

  • All vehicles parked on designated snow emergency streets must be removed beginning 11 p.m. on Feb. 6. Residents on non-snow emergency streets are also encouraged to move their vehicles until snow plowing has been completed.

Lakeside Park

  • Please remove all vehicles from the streets by midnight on Feb. 6.

Park Hills

  • Snow emergency effective 10 p.m. on Feb. 6.

Villa Hills

  • All vehicles need to be removed from the streets Wednesday, as they will be subject to citations and/or impound.

FOX19 NOW will continue to update this story.

Copyright 2018 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly