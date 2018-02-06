Snow emergencies, 2-hour delays in place ahead of winter storm

A wintry mix including ice and snow is expected to move into the Tri-State overnight and early Wednesday.

A mix of snow, sleet, freezing rain, and rain will fall after 11 p.m. Tuesday until about noon Wednesday. This forecast has prompted a few local "snow emergencies" as well as several two-hour delays for area schools.

Below is a running list of local snow emergencies:

Edgewood

Due to the threat of inclement weather during the overnight hours, the City of Edgewood has declared a snow emergency effective 11:00 PM on February 6 until further notice. All vehicles are to be removed from city streets to allow road crews to treat them.

Elsmere

All vehicles parked on designated snow emergency streets must be removed beginning 11 p.m. on Feb. 6. Residents on non-snow emergency streets are also encouraged to move their vehicles until snow plowing has been completed.

Lakeside Park

Please remove all vehicles from the streets by midnight on Feb. 6.

Park Hills

Snow emergency effective 10 p.m. on Feb. 6.

Villa Hills

All vehicles need to be removed from the streets Wednesday, as they will be subject to citations and/or impound.

