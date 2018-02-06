Horse euthanized, barn place in quarantine

FLORENCE, Ky. (AP) - A virus that's common among horses resulted in the euthanasia of a racehorse at Turfway Park in Kentucky and the quarantine of the barn where the horse was stabled.

Turfway General Manager Chip Bach tells The Kentucky Enquirer live horse racing went on as scheduled over the weekend and is expected to continue uninterrupted. The virus resulted in the euthanasia of the racehorse Friday.

According to Kentucky State Veterinarian Dr. Robert Stout, the horse had the equine herpes virus and was diagnosed with EHV-1, which is the most concerning of the versions. It can express itself as a respiratory and neurological disease, but the illness poses no risk to humans.

Stout said the Turfway quarantine was imposed Friday and will continue until there's certainty that the infection no longer remains in the barn.

Information from: The Kentucky Enquirer, http://www.nky.com

