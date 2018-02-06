Police: 5 killed in Kentucky wreck, 1 injured

ALEXANDRIA, Ky. (AP) - Five people have died in a two-vehicle crash in Kentucky and another person has been hospitalized.

Police told WXIX-TV the crash happened Tuesday afternoon in northern Kentucky, across the Ohio River from Cincinnati. The location is between Cold Spring and Alexandria.

Police said two cars were involved. One was carrying two adults and two children and traveling northbound, and the other was southbound with two adults inside.

Police said all four people inside the northbound vehicle were killed as well as a woman in the southbound vehicle. A man in the southbound vehicle was taken to a hospital with serious injuries.

Identities haven't been released.

