Hamilton City Schools student arrested after sexting incident

A Hamilton City Schools student has been arrested and accused of sexting other students at Wilson Middle School.

Parents that did not want to be identified told FOX19 NOW a picture of a nude girl was sent to several seventh-grade students.

A district spokesperson said the incident took place this past week, adding the student has been arrested. His name is not being released because he is a juvenile.

Some parents were just finding out Tuesday night about the incident and wondered why they weren't notified. The district says letters were not sent to parents because it is a matter that doesn't involve the school.

Hamilton police are handling the investigation.

The school says disciplinary action has been taken against the student involved, but would not say what it was.

Copyright 2018 WXIX. All rights reserved.