Trenton police searching for man who walked into family's home with gun

Trenton police are searching for a man they believe walked into a family's home with a gun, said he was hiding out, and then took off running.

Brian McDonald said his wife Amanda was at home with their two-year-old daughter Tuesday when a stranger entered their house on East Branch Court around 11:30 a.m.

"My daughter and I were in the living room playing, and a guy just walked in my garage door into my living room, and he had a gun," Amanda McDonald told dispatchers.

Brian McDonald said the man told his wife he wasn't going to hurt her and that he only needed a place to hide.

"She said 'What happened?' and tried to keep him calm, but tried to get information from him, and he said, 'I can't tell you. I can't tell you anything. Something happened with my brother,'" Brian McDonald said.

He said the man demanded that Amanda put her phone aside while he got himself a glass of water.

"I'm glad that she didn't immediately freak out because it seemed like the tensions were already pretty high with this individual," Brian McDonald said.

It was only a matter of minutes before Amanda McDonald said the stranger got spooked and sprinted down the street.

"He just kind of paced around for awhile," she told dispatchers. "I sent my daughter upstairs, and then finally, I grabbed my phone, and then he took off out the door."

She immediately called the police and her husband.

While police collected evidence and K9 units canvassed the area, Edgewood Middle School went into lockdown mode for a few minutes as a precaution.

Police are upping patrols in the neighborhood and the community is coming together by keeping an extra eye out for themselves and for each other.

Amanda McDonald told police and dispatchers the man was a young, light-skinned African American with braids and a heavy black coat.

Edgewood City Schools sent a message to parents regarding the lockdown:

This message is from Edgewood City Schools: A situation occurred this afternoon, Feb. 6, at Edgewood Middle School. A text message was sent to an EMS teacher about suspicious activity taking place in Trenton. The teacher quickly notified the EMS administrators. Precautionary action was taken to place EMS on lockdown at 1:53pm until more details about the situation could be determined. Trenton Police Department was immediately contacted. They verified the situation had been investigated and did not warrant any threat to the school. The lockdown was lifted within 4 minutes of taking effect. All our students and staff were safe and secure while the situation was investigated.

Trenton police are advising residents to keep their doors locked and their garage doors shut.

