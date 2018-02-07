Man found guilty in slaying of woman found dead in car

DAYTON, Ohio (AP) - A prosecutor says a man charged with aggravated murder in the slaying of a woman found fatally shot in a car with her unharmed 6-month-old daughter has been found guilty in southwestern Ohio.

Montgomery County Prosecutor Mat Heck Jr.'s statement said the jury Tuesday also found 36-year-old Brandon Carr guilty of charges including kidnapping, felonious assault and child endangering. The Dayton man was charged in the 2016 slaying of 29-year-old Brittany Russell.

The Middletown woman's body was found inside her car in the parking lot of a Dayton apartment complex on Feb 10, 2016. Her infant daughter was found unharmed, strapped in her car seat with the car and its heater running.

A message seeking comment was left at the office of Carr's attorney.

Sentencing is set for Feb. 21.

