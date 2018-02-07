Couple sentenced in Kentucky ice rink fraud

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) - A Louisville man has been sentenced to two years in federal prison and his wife will be placed in home confinement for a scheme that diverted $550,000 from an ice skating rink.

Federal prosecutors say 56-year-old Glenn "Chris" Richardson and his wife, Karen Richardson, skimmed money from the Iceland Sports Complex from 2005 to 2011. A plea agreement says the couple deposited money in an account to conceal revenue from the ice rink's owners.

Fifty-six-year-old Karen Richardson was sentenced to eight months of home confinement.

The U.S. Attorney's office says the couple created revenue statements that underreported the amount of the rink's revenue. The diverted funds went into a bank account in Karen Richardson's name. The couple admitted to using the money for personal use and by their family members.

