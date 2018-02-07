WATCH: Flaming car fire closes I-71/75 in NKY - Cincinnati News, FOX19-WXIX TV

WATCH: Flaming car fire closes I-71/75 in NKY

By Jennifer Baker, Digital Content Producer
Connect
By Jordan Vilines, Reporter
Connect
FOX19 NOW/Jordan Vilines FOX19 NOW/Jordan Vilines
FORT MITCHELL, KY (FOX19) -

A flaming car fire blocked all lanes of northbound Interstate 71/75 at the Buttermilk Pike exit early Wednesday, according to Kenton County dispatchers.

No injuries were reported in the 3:55 a.m. incident just at the start of the Cut-in-the-Hill, she said.

The fire was quickly knocked down, and the highway reopened shortly about 4:45 a.m.

Copyright 2018 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly