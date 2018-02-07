University of Cincinnati closed until 10 am, Cincinnati State, NKU open at noon

The University of Cincinnati campuses are closed until 10 a.m. Wednesday as a powerful winter blast moves across the Tri-State.
A career fair at the main campus in Clifton is still on, but it's also delayed and now will run noon to 5 p.m. instead of 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Cincinnati State is opening at noon.
More than 100 schools are on delays or shut down.
Cincinnati Public Schools are among several closed districts.
See the complete list HERE.
Copyright 2018 WXIX. All rights reserved.
Cincinnati Police issued a critical missing alert for a man they believe may be in the Moosewood area.Full Story >
Cincinnati Police issued a critical missing alert for a man they believe may be in the Moosewood area.Full Story >
South Korea says the sister of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un will be part of the high-level delegation coming to the South for the Pyeongchang Winter Olympics.Full Story >
South Korea says the sister of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un will be part of the high-level delegation coming to the South for the Pyeongchang Winter Olympics.Full Story >
Ice has frozen Cincinnati streetcar service until further notice. Copyright 2018 WXIX. All rights reserved.Full Story >
Ice has frozen Cincinnati streetcar service until further notice. Copyright 2018 WXIX. All rights reserved.Full Story >