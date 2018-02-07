University of Cincinnati closed until 10 am, Cincinnati State, NKU open at noon

The University of Cincinnati campuses are closed until 10 a.m. Wednesday as a powerful winter blast moves across the Tri-State.

A career fair at the main campus in Clifton is still on, but it's also delayed and now will run noon to 5 p.m. instead of 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Cincinnati State is opening at noon.

More than 100 schools are on delays or shut down.

Cincinnati Public Schools are among several closed districts.

