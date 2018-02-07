Singing principal boogies down in latest parody

The Tri-State's singing principal boogies down in his latest snow day parody.

Grooving to a cover of the 1970s pop music group Bee Gee's "You Should Be Dancing," Union Pointe Academy Principal Chad Caddell wears a glossy, thick brown wig in a Facebook video Wednesday quickly going viral.

"Snow it came at midnight right until the dawn. It just kept on a falling so I'm singing you this song. School is cancelled! Yeah! School is cancelled! Yeah!"

Caddell started serenading students several weeks ago with his breakout cover of a Mariah Carey ballad.

He also covered Garth Brooks' "Friends in Low Places" and Taylor Swift's "Blank Space."

Union Pointe Academy is located in Florence, Kentucky. Caddell has been principal for a year.

His videos all go viral and he's been featured on national and local news and talk shows.

Viral 'singing principal' stops by FOX19 NOW

Copyright 2018 WXIX. All rights reserved.