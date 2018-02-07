Singing principal boogies down in latest parody - Cincinnati News, FOX19-WXIX TV

Singing principal boogies down in latest parody

By Jennifer Baker, Digital Content Producer
Connect
Union Pointe Academy Facebook page Union Pointe Academy Facebook page
FLORENCE, KY (FOX19) -

The Tri-State's singing principal boogies down in his latest snow day parody.

Grooving to a cover of the 1970s pop music group Bee Gee's "You Should Be Dancing," Union Pointe Academy Principal Chad Caddell wears a glossy, thick brown wig in a Facebook video Wednesday quickly going viral.

"Snow it came at midnight right until the dawn. It just kept on a falling so I'm singing you this song. School is cancelled! Yeah! School is cancelled! Yeah!"

Caddell started serenading students several weeks ago with his breakout cover of a Mariah Carey ballad.

He also covered Garth Brooks' "Friends in Low Places" and Taylor Swift's "Blank Space."

Union Pointe Academy is located in Florence, Kentucky. Caddell has been principal for a year.

His videos all go viral and he's been featured on national and local news and talk shows.

Viral 'singing principal' stops by FOX19 NOW

Copyright 2018 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly