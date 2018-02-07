The 2018 Winter Olympics: Sometimes you've got to break a few eggs

(RNN) – When thousands of athletes from dozens of countries gather, there are bound to be a few communications problems.
When it was time for the chefs for Norway’s Winter Olympic team to place a grocery order, they used Google Translate to get the message across to their South Korean supplier. Simple enough.
Among the items they needed were 1,500 eggs.
But the chefs were in for a big surprise when delivery day came. Their order included 15,000 eggs, just 13,500 more than they needed.
OL-leiren bestilte 1500 egg gjennom å oversette via Google Translate. Men det slo feil. 15.000 ble levert på døra. Vi ønsker lykke til og håper at de norske gullhåpene er glade – veldig glade – i egg: ?? pic.twitter.com/qaWVpq1Xgy— Trønder-Avisa (@tronderavisa) February 3, 2018
“There was literally no end to the delivery,” chef Ståle Johansen told Norway’s Aftenposten newspaper. “Absolutely amazing.”
Fortunately, Johansen could return most of the extras, making sure he didn’t end up with too much egg on his face.
The PyeongChang 2018 Winter Olympics start on Thursday.
Copyright 2018 Raycom News Network. All rights reserved.
