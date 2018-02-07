Ice freezes Cincinnati streetcar service

Ice has frozen Cincinnati streetcar service until further notice.

Streetcar service is temporarily suspended due to heavy ice on the overhead wire. We will update once service resumes. We apologize for the inconvenience. pic.twitter.com/CsAoDm01hm — Cincy Bell Connector (@CB_Connector) February 7, 2018

Winter weather continues to trouble Cincinnati's streetcar, which can't run in extreme cold temperatures.

City Manager Harry Black has called the malfunctions “unacceptable” in a memo to the mayor and city council.

The city is refusing to pay $4 million in bills to the streetcar manufacturer until all vehicles are “in full working order,” Black wrote.

The recent mechanical failures aren’t the first issue to plague the Cincinnati streetcar.

Riders have complained of major delays and ticketing problems since its September 2016 opening.

On top of that, ridership numbers are not living up to expectations.

Daily ridership numbers provided by SORTA show a nearly 44 percent decline between the last three months of 2016 and the last three months of 2017, according to our news partners at the Cincinnati Enquirer.

