Kentucky governor appoints his appraiser's wife to $90K job

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) - The wife of the appraiser whose estimate was key to Gov. Matt Bevin's successful appeal of his house's property tax value has landed a state job with a $90,000 salary.

The Courier-Journal reported Tuesday that Bevin appointed Shellie A. May as the executive director of the Kentucky Commission for Children with Special Health Care Needs.

Cabinet for Health and Family Services spokesman Doug Hogan touted May's nursing and managerial credentials, along with her experience taking care of a son with special needs.

May holds a bachelor's in nursing, but Kentucky Board of Nursing General Counsel Nathan Goldman says records show she's never been licensed as a nurse in Kentucky.

May was previously an executive assistant to the Jeffersontown mayor. She says she was one of six candidates.

Information from: The Courier-Journal, http://www.courier-journal.com

