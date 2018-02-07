Family believes missing man may be victim of 'foul play'

Cincinnati Police issued a critical missing alert for a man they believe may be in the Moosewood area.

Police say Joshua Lee Wright was last seen driving a 2012 GMC Sierra pick-up truck with the license FTN2582.

Wright's family believes he may be the victim of foul play.

Police say he's about 6 feet tall and about 220 pounds.

Anyone who has information about Wright is asked to call Cincinnati District 3 Police at 513-263-8300.

