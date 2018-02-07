Kentucky teen featured on comedy podcast found shot to death

LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) - A Kentucky teen who had been featured on a popular comedy podcast has been found shot to death.
The Fayette County Coroner's Office says 19-year-old Carl Garner Jr. became Lexington's second homicide victim of 2018 on Sunday.
The Lexington Herald-Leader reports that Garner had appeared on the podcast "Judge John Hodgman" in 2016 , after his teacher at the Lexington Day Treatment Center brought Garner's essay on whether a hotdog was a sandwich to the attention of humorist John Hodgman.
Fayette County School Board officials had commended Garner for the essay after the appearance.
That teacher, Eric Little, said news of Garner's death has been tough, describing the teen as kind and possessing integrity.
On Twitter, Hodgman called Garner's death "devastating."
Police have not released details about Garner's slaying.
Information from: Lexington Herald-Leader, http://www.kentucky.com
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
