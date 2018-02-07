Students say ban on prayers before games creating tension

BELOIT, Ohio (AP) - Students at a northeast Ohio high school say a recent ban by administrators of prayers before athletic events is causing tension.
The Vindicator reports one West Branch High School student says the divide created between those supporting and opposing prayers at the public school in Beloit is "kind of a like a civil war." Senior Mikayla Barker says a majority of students are pro-prayer.
The West Branch schools banned prayer before athletic events after receiving a letter in mid-January from the Freedom From Religion Foundation, which said the practice is unconstitutional.
Pro-prayer parents and community members have had t-shirts made that say "Prayer Matters." Opponents have created t-shirts using the popular word image "Coexist."
Beloit is roughly 63 miles (101 kilometers) southeast of Cleveland.
Information from: The Vindicator, http://www.vindy.com
