Police: Man fatally stabbed, 2nd man injured at gas station

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) - Police say a 52-year-old man has been stabbed to death and a second man injured at a Columbus gas station.
Columbus police say officers responded to the gas station shortly before 10 p.m. Tuesday. Both men were taken to a hospital where Harry Wright Jr. was pronounced dead.
Police say a 35-year-old man who was stabbed is in stable condition.
Police say both men knew their attacker, who hasn't been arrested.
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
