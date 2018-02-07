Police: Man fatally stabbed, 2nd man injured at gas station

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) - Police say a 52-year-old man has been stabbed to death and a second man injured at a Columbus gas station.

Columbus police say officers responded to the gas station shortly before 10 p.m. Tuesday. Both men were taken to a hospital where Harry Wright Jr. was pronounced dead.

Police say a 35-year-old man who was stabbed is in stable condition.

Police say both men knew their attacker, who hasn't been arrested.

