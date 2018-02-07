Autopsy: Border Patrol agent died of head trauma, much still unknown

Authorities are still investigating what happened to Martinez and his partner, Stephen Garland, who were found severely injured in a culvert last year. (Source: KFOX/CNN)

EL PASO, TX (KFOX/CNN) - The mystery surrounding the death of a United States Border Patrol agent Rogelio "Roger" Martinez continues.

Martinez died in November after he was found severely injured near Van Horn in West Texas.

He suffered blunt force injuries to the head, a medical examiner said Tuesday.

The manner of Martinez's death is "undetermined."

The autopsy report further showed Martinez died from the damage to the right side of his head and had fractured ribs, a fractured clavicle, deep cuts on his shoulder and damage to his eyes.

Martinez and his partner, Stephen Garland, were found in a culvert on Nov. 18, 2017.

Both had severe head trauma and Martinez died soon after he was taken to a local hospital, authorities said.

Garland was released a few days later and reportedly has no memory of the incident.

"I just figured eventually he'll start remembering things and they'll catch the ones that did it,” said Angie Ochoa, Martinez's fiancé. “But now it's become so hard to believe that he can't remember anything."

Ochoa said her fiancé's partner had not reached out to her.

"The whole thing is very confusing, and just the fact that nobody's getting any answers makes it even worse," Ochoa said.

The FBI declined to comment for this story.

Copyright 2018 KFOX via CNN. All rights reserved.