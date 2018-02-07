Police close Roebling Suspension Bridge

Kenton County Dispatch says police shut down the John A. Roebling Suspension Bridge.

Dispatch says that the grated surface of the bridge cannot be salted so the bridge is slick causing a hazard to drivers.

Dispatch also said police are requesting that Cincinnati close their side of the bridge as well.

There's no time estimate for when the bridge will reopen.

