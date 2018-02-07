Xavier's Coach Mack offers free lunch to students

Chris Mack has been Xavier's head coach since 2009. (FOX19 NOW File)

Xavier Students had the morning off on Wednesday due to snow and ice, but an enticing offer might get them out of there dorms and on to campus.

Xavier men's basketball coach Chris Mack took to Twitter to offer up free lunch to students.

The offer is for sandwiches and cookies from Penn Station for the first 200 students to meet him at the Cintas Center at 12 p.m. Wednesday.

Hey Xavier students, lunch from @PennStationSubs is on me. Meet me at the Cintas Center student entrance at Noon. Sandwiches and cookies for the first 200 students! — Chris Mack (@CoachChrisMack) February 7, 2018

Coach Mack and his Musketeers team won a close one last night against conference rival Butler 98 to 93 in overtime. The team is currently ranked fifth in the AP poll.

