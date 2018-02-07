P&G closing Kansas City plant, shifting ops

Smokestacks from Procter & Gamble's Ivorydale complex in St. Bernard, as seen in November 1975. (Enquirer file)

Procter & Gamble will close its Kansas City factory and cut back operations in Iowa City as it shifts production to a new factory in West Virginia as well as Cincinnati, the company said Wednesday according to our news partner the Cincinnati Enquirer.

P&G disclosed a list of changes:

• The company will transfer production of dish care business from Kansas City, Kansas (built in 1905) to the new facility at Tabler Station, West Virginia. This is planned to be complete by mid-2020 and will result in the closure of the Kansas City plant in late 2020.

• The company will transfer production of chemicals ingredients business from Kansas City to the Ivorydale chemicals plant in St. Bernard.

• P&G will transfer production of hair care (shampoo and conditioner) and personal cleansing (body wash) businesses from Iowa City, Iowa (plant built in 1956) to the new facility at Tabler Station, West Virginia. These transfers will be completed in late 2020. Oral Rinse production will remain at the existing site in Iowa City.

• As a result of these decisions, the Tabler Station, West Virginia factory will increase from 700 to 900 by 2020.

In Kansas City, employees were told to go home Tuesday around 2:30 p.m., but asked to return at 8 a.m. Wednesday for a meeting, according to the local Fox affiliate. The plant employs about 600.

The latest rumblings of closures come amid the P&G plans to begin production at a large factory in West Virginia. The company has outlined plans to move domestic production to fewer, but larger and more versatile factories in the U.S.

Last year, P&G said it would close a plant in Ontario by 2021 and in recent years the company has announced the closure of factories in New Jersey, Georgia and Puerto Rico. P&G has also jettisoned several plants in the U.S. and Europe through its recent brand sales.

Company officials could not be reached for comment.

