Earliest known British person had dark skin, blue eyes, researchers say

Downed wires shut down U.S. 27 in Northern Kentucky Wednesday morning. Copyright 2018 WXIX. All rights reserved.Full Story >
Downed wires shut down U.S. 27 in Northern Kentucky Wednesday morning. Copyright 2018 WXIX. All rights reserved.Full Story >
Another business is leaving downtown Cincinnati, but this one isn't going very far.Full Story >
Another business is leaving downtown Cincinnati, but this one isn't going very far.Full Story >
A crash Tuesday evening in northern Kentucky killed five and hospitalized another, officials said.Full Story >
A crash Tuesday evening in northern Kentucky killed five and hospitalized another, officials said.Full Story >
Procter & Gamble will close its Kansas City factory and cut back operations in Iowa City as it shifts production to a new factory in West Virginia as well as Cincinnati, the company said Wednesday.Full Story >
Procter & Gamble will close its Kansas City factory and cut back operations in Iowa City as it shifts production to a new factory in West Virginia as well as Cincinnati, the company said Wednesday.Full Story >
Xavier Students had the morning off on Wednesday due to snow and ice, but an enticing offer might get them out of there dorms and on to campus.Full Story >
Xavier Students had the morning off on Wednesday due to snow and ice, but an enticing offer might get them out of there dorms and on to campus.Full Story >