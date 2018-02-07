How safe are you as a pedestrian in Cincinnati? - Cincinnati News, FOX19-WXIX TV

How safe are you as a pedestrian in Cincinnati?

Posted by FOX19 Digital Media Staff
Connect
(Source: Pixabay) (Source: Pixabay)
CINCINNATI, OH (FOX19) -

The City of Cincinnati is launching a city-wide online survey that allows residents to pinpoint on pedestrian problem areas on a map.

The Department of Transportation & Engineering will use the survey responses to help determine future safety improvements that could be made to keep you safe on the streets.

“As a crowd-sourcing tool, the Pedestrian Safety Survey will help us gauge the magnitude of a specific concern,” Michael Moore, director of DOTE, said in a news release. “We will use the feedback to prioritize safety improvements in our neighborhoods.”

The interactive map lets you report the following issues:

  •  Walk signal is too short
  •  Long wait for walk signal
  •  Jaywalking
  •  Vehicles run red lights or stop signs
  •  Speeding
  •  Double Parking
  •  Parking too close to intersection
  •  Vehicles do not yield at crosswalks
  •  Lack of Visibility
  •  No Sidewalks
  •  No Bike Facilities
  •  Parking on the sidewalk
  •  Crosswalk Needed
  •  Accessibility issue
  •  Other

The Pedestrian Safety Survey is easy to use. There is a drop-down menu of neighborhoods you can choose from, then identify a particular street and add your concern or comment.

Survey submissions are anonymous.

The survey will run through April 20, 2018.

Copyright 2018 WXIX. All rights reserved. 

Powered by Frankly