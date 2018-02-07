How safe are you as a pedestrian in Cincinnati?

The City of Cincinnati is launching a city-wide online survey that allows residents to pinpoint on pedestrian problem areas on a map.

The Department of Transportation & Engineering will use the survey responses to help determine future safety improvements that could be made to keep you safe on the streets.

“As a crowd-sourcing tool, the Pedestrian Safety Survey will help us gauge the magnitude of a specific concern,” Michael Moore, director of DOTE, said in a news release. “We will use the feedback to prioritize safety improvements in our neighborhoods.”

The interactive map lets you report the following issues:

Walk signal is too short

Long wait for walk signal

Jaywalking

Vehicles run red lights or stop signs

Speeding

Double Parking

Parking too close to intersection

Vehicles do not yield at crosswalks

Lack of Visibility

No Sidewalks

No Bike Facilities

Parking on the sidewalk

Crosswalk Needed

Accessibility issue

Other

The Pedestrian Safety Survey is easy to use. There is a drop-down menu of neighborhoods you can choose from, then identify a particular street and add your concern or comment.

Survey submissions are anonymous.

The survey will run through April 20, 2018.

