How safe are you as a pedestrian in Cincinnati?

The City of Cincinnati is launching a city-wide online survey that allows residents to pinpoint on pedestrian problem areas on a map.
The Department of Transportation & Engineering will use the survey responses to help determine future safety improvements that could be made to keep you safe on the streets.
“As a crowd-sourcing tool, the Pedestrian Safety Survey will help us gauge the magnitude of a specific concern,” Michael Moore, director of DOTE, said in a news release. “We will use the feedback to prioritize safety improvements in our neighborhoods.”
The interactive map lets you report the following issues:
- Walk signal is too short
- Long wait for walk signal
- Jaywalking
- Vehicles run red lights or stop signs
- Speeding
- Double Parking
- Parking too close to intersection
- Vehicles do not yield at crosswalks
- Lack of Visibility
- No Sidewalks
- No Bike Facilities
- Parking on the sidewalk
- Crosswalk Needed
- Accessibility issue
- Other
The Pedestrian Safety Survey is easy to use. There is a drop-down menu of neighborhoods you can choose from, then identify a particular street and add your concern or comment.
Survey submissions are anonymous.
The survey will run through April 20, 2018.
