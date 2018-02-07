Ross High School hosting event for grieving students

Ross High School is hosting "A Night Of Hope" Wednesday night for their community.

The event will center around dealing with grief, according to the school.

This comes a week after a Ross High School student was shot and killed.

Police arrested 17-year-old Zach Welsh and charged him with the murder of 18-year-old Austin Hensley.

"A Night Of Hope" is scheduled for Wednesday night at 6:30 p.m. in the Performing Arts Center at Ross High School. White Oak Christian Church is assisting the school with the event and presentation.

Tonight’s event, “A Night Of Hope”, presented by White Oak Christian Church, will go on AS SCHEDULED. We hope to see you tonight at 6:30 PM in the RHS Performing Arts Center. #Together https://t.co/nnY6DPN0Z1 — Ross High School (@RossRams1) February 7, 2018

After Hensley's death, Ross High School principal Brian Martin sent a message to parents saying in part:

"Anytime a young person’s life is cut short, it is a tragedy. Regardless of the circumstances surrounding Austin’s death or whether your student knew Austin well or didn’t know him at all, his passing is a loss for our school, our friends and our family. Please keep this in mind in the days and weeks to come."

Welsh is charged with murder, aggravated robbery, and tampering with evidence.

Welsh is being held at Butler County's juvenile detention center. He is scheduled to appear in court again on Feb. 12.

