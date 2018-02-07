Pipeline builder offers $7.5M, land to settle lawsuits

GREEN, Ohio (AP) - A northeast Ohio city is considering whether to accept a $7.5 million offer to settle lawsuits with a company building a high-pressure natural gas pipeline.

The Green City Council was expected to vote Wednesday night whether to accept an offer that also includes 20 acres of parkland from NEXUS Transmission, a partnership between Canadian firm Enbridge and Detroit's DTE Energy.

The $2 billion, 255-mile-long (410-kilometer) pipeline will carry gas from Appalachia across northern Ohio and into Michigan. About 8 miles (13 kilometers) would be routed through Green in southern Summit County.

Mayor Gerard Neugebauer told council members Tuesday it's unlikely the city's lawsuit over a state water quality permit will result in the pipeline being routed around Green. The suit is pending at the 6th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals.

