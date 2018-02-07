Tire maker to open 100-worker warehouse in Mississippi

BYHALIA, Miss. (AP) - A tire maker says it will open a 100-worker warehouse in northwest Mississippi.

Cooper Tire & Rubber Co., which operates a tire factory in Tupelo, says it will invest $10 million. Cooper will rent a new $40 million warehouse from Panattoni Development Co. in Byhalia.

Ohio-based Cooper announced plans Wednesday for what it says will be its largest United States distribution center.

The Marshall County facility is scheduled to open this fall.

Spokeswoman Tammy Craft says the Mississippi Development Authority will spend $1.8 million improving roads, plus water, sewer and natural gas lines. Marshall County will spend $520,000, while the Marshall County Industrial Development Authority will give $100,000.

Craft says Cooper will be eligible for $150,000 annually in inventory tax breaks.

Cooper won't say how much it will pay workers.

