UC's Evans, XU's Bluiett named finalists for national small forward award

The University of Cincinnati’s Jacob Evans and Xavier University’s Trevon Bluiett have been named among 10 finalists for the Julius Erving Small Forward of the Year Award.

Evans leads the Bearcats averaging 13.7 points a game, 4.3 rebounds and 3.4 assists for No. 6 UC.

Bluiett leads the No. 5 Musketeers in scoring and is fifth in the Big East with his 19.4 points a game.

Other notables on the list include Ohio State’s Keita Bates-Diop (20.2 ppg, 8.9 rpg), Kentucky’s Kevin Knox (14.9 ppg, 5.6 rpg), and Purdue’s Vincent Edwards (15.5 ppg, 7.8 rpg).

Edwards graduated from Middletown High School.

In March, the list will be trimmed to five names, with the winner announced on April 6 on ESPN.

Copyright 2018 WXIX. All rights reserved.