Smart TVs become new path for hackers to attack

Consumer Reports dropped a bombshell with news they found major security flaws with some of the most popular smart TVs sold. Flaws that hackers could use to hijack your TV.

Consumer Reports said it analyzed smart TVs from the five biggest US brands: Samsung, LG, Sony, TCL and Vizio. They said security on all of the sets was lax enough that they were able to track what consumers watched on every one of those TVs.

Even worse, they said it's hacking experts were able to actually hijack TVs from Samsung, and TCL’s branded Roku TV. Those hackers were able to change channels, change the volume, install new apps, and even play sketchy content from YouTube on those hijacked TVs.

Samsung said it will look closely at Consumer Reports’ research, and tighten up any security issues, but Roku said Consumer Reports is wrong, and that there’s no security risk with its products.

Consumer Reports said many of these TVs has a tech add-on called “Automatic Content Recognition”, which tracks what you watch. You can turn that feature off, though it will affect some of your TV’s functions. And, to be fair, streaming services like Netflix and Hulu are already tracking what you watch.

Another fix is to turn off WiFi when you watch TV, but that won’t work if you’re streaming video.

Click here for information on how to turn off snooping features.

Copyright 2018 WXIX. All rights reserved.