Police identify 5 killed in Kentucky wreck

COLD SPRING, Ky. (AP) - Police in Kentucky have identified five people killed in a highway crash.

Cold Spring police told WCPO-TV that the victims of Tuesday's wreck in northern Kentucky were 23-year-old Brandon Lawson, 22-year-old Taylor Koch, and their children, 21-month-old Brendan Lawson and 6-month-old Isabella Lawson. The fifth person was in a separate car and was identified as 74-year-old Sharon Groves.

Police said Groves' husband, 83-year-old Russell Groves, was driving the second vehicle. He was taken to University of Cincinnati Medical Center, where he was in critical and stable condition Wednesday.

Police Chief Steve Collinsworth said investigators are trying to determine why Lawson's northbound car apparently went out of control and drifted over the center median, hitting the southbound car driven by Groves.

The wreck happened around 4:30 p.m.

