Commissioners extend FC Cincinnati parking garage offer, still no word from MLS

Hamilton County commissioners have extended funding for a possible FC Cincinnati stadium.

The county approved funding for infrastructure improvements at the site of a possible soccer-specific stadium in 2017. However, Major League Soccer has not yet extended an invitation for the club to join the league, so the team has been given an extension for that funding approval through Feb. 28.

The original agreement to build a 1,000-space parking garage at the site of a soccer stadium expired Dec. 31, according to our partners at the Cincinnati Enquirer.

RELATED | MLS will definitely, maybe have a decision on FC Cincinnati by March

The team has said it would fund the stadium itself, which is estimated to cost around $200 million.

Team president and general manager Jeff Berding took to Twitter on Wednesday and said this:

As we have always stated, FCC is supportive of the MLS expansion process as we hope to join this brilliant, growing League. FCC has no issues with the process or timing and we have not sought to inject "urgency" into the process. FCC continues to work productively with MLS. While we know our fans and community are anxious for a resolution, I ask you to bear with us just a little longer while we work to drive this process to what we hope will be a winning conclusion. In the meantime, we ask our @fccincinnati supporters to avoid conjecture & blame.

Copyright 2018 WXIX. All rights reserved.