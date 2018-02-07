Hurricane Matthew workers killed in wreck in North Carolina

LUMBERTON, N.C. (AP) - Officials say two members of a ministry helping with Hurricane Matthew recovery efforts in North Carolina have been killed in a traffic crash.

The N.C. Highway Patrol told media outlets that 47-year-old Joshiah Miller and 19-year-old Kevin Koder of Hustonville, Kentucky, died when the truck they were riding in drifted off N.C. 711 in Robeson County on Tuesday.

The truck was hauling a trailer, which jackknifed and pulled the truck into a ditch. The passenger side of the truck hit a tree.

Two others in the truck were injured.

Miller and Koder were working with Christian Aid Ministries of Berlin, Ohio.

The patrol identified the driver of the truck as 34-year-old Wesley Jay Miller of Belle Center, Ohio. Miller was charged with two counts of misdemeanor death by vehicle.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.