US 27 shut down in Ross Twp after semi overturns

Air care has been called to the scene of a overturned semi in Butler County.

The incident happened near the intersection of US 27 and Kirchling Road in Ross Township.

Officials said the semi overturned, hitting a utility pole and brought wires down near the roadway.

US 27 is currently closed.

It's unclear if any other vehicles are involved or the severity of injuries.

