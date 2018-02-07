Toddlers' eyebrows waxed at daycare, parents say

Two toddlers with unibrows came home from daycare with waxed eyebrows. The daycare is investigating. (Source: Salgado family photo/KEPR/CNN)

PASCO, WA (KEPR/CNN) - Two mothers are furious after their toddlers came home missing patches of hair between their eyebrows.

They say someone at the daycare waxed the toddlers' faces.

Alyssa Salgado said she noticed the missing patch of hair after she picked her daughter up from daycare on the Columbia Basin College campus on Thursday.

"I got a closer look, and I saw she was missing her patch of hair because she has a unibrow. And she was born like that," Salgado said.

Salgado said she spoke to the daycare's director that night and the next morning about the missing hair. She also reached out to other moms from the daycare, including Glenda Cruz, who also claims her son's unibrow was waxed that same day.

"My son, I tried to touch his face. He doesn't let me touch his face. He says, 'No, no, stop!' And it hurts me, because that's my baby," Cruz said.

The daycare is run by the Boys and Girls Club of Benton and Franklin counties. At this time, the organization said it is investigating the complaint.

"The Boys and Girls Club takes these allegations seriously and will work to support the investigation process." said Brian Ace, the Boys and Girls Club executive director, in a statement made Monday.

Columbia Basin College also posted about the complaint on Facebook this weekend, saying "The Boys and Girls Club, Pasco School District and Columbia Basin College take these allegations seriously and will work together to support the investigation process."

Salgado said she's glad the complaints are being taken seriously, "and I hope that they figure out who the heck did that to my daughter."

She got documentation from her daughter's doctor Monday that the girl is missing a patch of hair.

The Washington state Department of Early Learning is also investigating the matter.

