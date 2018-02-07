Franklin Twp addresses cemetery sledding: 'We feel it's in bad taste'

Residents sledding in Woodhill Cemetery has become a bit of a controversy in Franklin Township.

Some residents say they have been sliding down the cemetery hill for years without incident.

"It's a great hill," said resident Nadia Saunders. "We're not messing with the cemetery and it seems to be an open place. I've never seen anybody say anything about (staying off of) private property."

But now, the township is making it clear sledding is not allowed at Woodhill:

“Unfortunately, this is a problem we encounter a few times a year," Franklin Township Administrator Traci Stivers said in an email. "The Warren County Sheriff’s Office is aware, and they try to keep an eye on things when our staff isn’t there. There has never been any damage done to the property or headstones, but we feel it’s in bad taste and disrespectful to those who are buried there and their families. Our top priority is always to care for the resting place of the deceased who have been entrusted to us and to treat it with respect.”

The part of the hillside some residents use for sledding is clear of gravestones and sledding certainly draws the attention of those driving by.

“Unfortunately, we’ve had people drive by and honk and kind of complain but then we’ve also had people drive by and wave and like, 'Woo hoo, have fun,'" Saunders said. "We know it’s controversial but we are not being disrespectful to anyone and if there’s a problem and we’re doing something wrong hopefully someone will let us know.”

