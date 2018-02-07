Investigators: Criminal charges coming after puppy beaten, burned

The 19-year-old South Carolina woman fought off people who tried to help her.Full Story >
The 19-year-old South Carolina woman fought off people who tried to help her.Full Story >
Two toddlers with unibrows came home from daycare with waxed eyebrows. The daycare is investigating.Full Story >
Two toddlers with unibrows came home from daycare with waxed eyebrows. The daycare is investigating.Full Story >
A dead person remained undetected inside a police impound lot for seven weeks.Full Story >
A dead person remained undetected inside a police impound lot for seven weeks.Full Story >
A photo taken by a local auction site shows a body inside an impounded van.Full Story >
A photo taken by a local auction site shows a body inside an impounded van.Full Story >
The number of possible flu-related deaths under investigation in Alabama continues to rise, according to the latest data from the Alabama Department of Public Health.Full Story >
The number of possible flu-related deaths under investigation in Alabama continues to rise, according to the latest data from the Alabama Department of Public Health.Full Story >