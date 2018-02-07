North Texas police officer dies after being shot at apartment complex

A Richardson police officer that was shot responding to a disturbance call has died.

The Richardson Police Department tweeted Wednesday that there was an active shooter scene at North Star and Renner. An officer was shot responding to a disturbance at the apartments at the location.

Richardson police said that the officer died.

His identity is not being released at this time.

One civilian was also shot.

Police advise others to avoid the area.

We are confirming that we have lost one of our own. Our officer is deceased. We are not identifying him at this time. We ask for your prayers during this tragedy. Thank you. — Richardson Police (@RichardsonTX_PD) February 8, 2018

We are working an active shooter scene at apartments, North Star and Renner. Officer shot responding to disturbance. One civilian also shot. EB Renner closed. Avoid area. pic.twitter.com/cu7o2H3QZ4 — Richardson Police (@RichardsonTX_PD) February 8, 2018

