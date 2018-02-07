Suspect who killed police officer, civilian, taken into custody

RICHARDSON, TX (KLTV) -
An officer who was shot in a suburb of Dallas on Wednesday night has died, police have confirmed, and the suspect is in custody.
The shooting occurred around 7 p.m., as the officer was responding to a disturbance call at the city's Breckinridge Point Apartments. A civilian was also shot during the incident. Richardson police confirmed to WFAA that the civilian has also died.
Richardson police held a press conference to inform the public what was happening in the area; officers said the suspect, a male, was still firing shots while barricaded. Police instructed residents of the apartment complex to shelter in place.
(Video shared by WFAA)
At least one DPS helicopter was overhead, according to officials at the scene, circling while the negotiations continued.
According to WFAA in Dallas, the officer was taken to Medical City Plano. Later in the night, it was confirmed by police that the civilian victim's body was found at the scene.
The shooter fled, and barricaded himself inside an apartment. Officers spent hours negotiating with him before taking him into custody. He was reportedly taken immediately to a hospital. There has been no word on his condition.
A resident of the complex named Brooke shared what she saw and heard via her Twitter feed. She said police were calling out to the suspect to let them help, and then she heard another shot.
She also confirmed that she continued to hear police work to negotiate with the shooter.
Another woman expressed her sadness over the shooting, and said she could hear the helicopters overhead.
As late as 11:10 p.m. local time, after the announcement was made that the officer had died, Twitter user Brooke tweeted that she was hearing shots again.
