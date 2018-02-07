City of Cincinnati working to improve pedestrian safety

City officials are launching a new survey where Cincinnati residents can voice concerns about pedestrian safety and discuss potential changes.

"I've been hit by a car before and it's walking across the street you know," said resident Molley Vandiver.

Luckily, she wasn't seriously hurt, but a month ago she was almost hit again.

"He was coming out of Kroger and I was crossing from this way and he wasn't paying attention. I was almost hit right there," she said.

It happened on Warsaw Avenue, just a few feet from where Federico Ventura was hit and killed while walking to Kroger in November.

In December, 55-year-old Timothy Whalen was hit and killed while walking from the bus stop on Reading Road and Hickman Avenue in Avondale.

On Thursday, a 64-year-old man was hit twice in the crosswalk on Harrison Avenue in South Fairmount.

"Honestly the city needs to do a better job of watching the cars and the traffic," said Vandiver.

The Pedestrian Safety Survey is now up an running. The city is encouraging pedestrians from all 52 neighborhoods to log on and express their concerns and what safety improvements need to be made.

"Maybe they need to some better signs or something, so pedestrians can walk across either way," said Vandiver.

Some residents are not confident that the survey will be enough to make the streets any safer.

"I'm not really sure what they can do because we have a lot of ways for pedestrians to get across the street safely and everything, but some people just don't care," said Deasia Crutchfield, a Price Hill resident.

The survey will be up and running through April 30. The Department of Transportation & Engineering says they will use the responses to identify trends to help with future safety improvements.

If you would like to participate in the survey click or tap here.

Copyright 2018 WXIX. All rights reserved.