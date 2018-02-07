No. 14 Buckeyes knock off No. 3 Purdue on the road

No. 14 Ohio State grabbed a share of the Big Ten conference lead and picked up their biggest win of the year beating No. 3 Purdue 64-63 on Wednesday night.

Trailing 63-62 in the final seconds, Keita Bates-Diop scored the go-ahead bucket on a putback with 2.8 seconds left. It would end up being the game-winner for the Buckeyes against a Purdue team who was previously unbeaten in conference.

Bates-Diop, the current favorite to win Big Ten player of the year, led Ohio State with 18 points and 11 rebounds in the win.

Carsen Edwards had a game-high 28 points for the Boilermakers, who blew a 14-point lead with 10 minutes to play. Middletown product Vincent Edwards d ropped 11 points and pulled in 9 rebounds.

Ohio State improves to 21-5 overall with a 12-1 record in the Big Ten. They are tied with Purdue for first place in the conference but now hold the tiebreaker in the only meeting of the season between the Buckeyes and Boilermakers.

The Buckeyes host Iowa on Saturday.

Copyright 2018 WXIX. All rights reserved.