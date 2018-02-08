Regulators say Rover pipeline builders can resume drilling

CANTON, Ohio (AP) - Federal regulators say a company building twin natural gas pipelines across northern Ohio can resume drilling under a river where there had been concerns over the possibility of a spill.

The Federal Energy Regulatory Commission told the builders of the Rover Pipeline on Tuesday that it can continue drilling near the Tuscarawas (tuhs-kuh-RAW'-uhs) River in northeast Ohio.

The commission also says the builders must test groundwater near the site.

Regulators ordered a drilling stoppage in January because of concerns over the loss of drilling fluid in the ground.

Dallas-based Energy Transfer Partners is developing the $4.2 billion twin pipelines across Ohio and into West Virginia and Michigan.

The company says one pipeline is already in use and the other is nearly finished.

