Surprise twist as 6th Democrat joins Ohio governor's race

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) - A former infantry field surgeon-turned-venture capitalist has made an 11th-hour entry into Ohio's crowded governor's race.

Jon Heavey, of suburban Cleveland, was among 2018 candidates who filed petitions by Wednesday's deadline.

Heavey's among eight Democrats officially running to succeed Republican Gov. John Kasich (KAY'-sik), who's term-limited.

They include former federal consumer watchdog Richard Cordray, former U.S. Rep. Dennis Kucinich (koo-SIH'-nich), state Sen. Joe Schiavoni (shuh-VOHN'-ee), ex-state lawmaker Connie Pillich and former Supreme Court Justice William O'Neill.

Attorney General Mike DeWine and Lt. Gov. Mary Taylor are running on the Republican side.

Five Republicans filed to vie for their party's nomination to take on Democratic U.S. Sen. Sherrod Brown.

Democrats have fielded candidates for all 99 Ohio House races. Republicans say many of the contenders lost to GOP candidates previously.

