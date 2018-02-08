Flute camp chief stands by flutist accused of sex misconduct

LITTLE SWITZERLAND, N.C. (AP) - A prestigious flute camp in North Carolina is standing behind an instructor who was the subject of a University of Cincinnati sexual harassment investigation.
The Cincinnati Enquirer reported Tuesday the Ohio university interviewed nine students and found evidence of "unwanted sexual advances" and other misconduct dating back to the 1990s during its 2016 investigation of then-professor Bradley Garner. Although the College-Conservatory Of Music's interim dean recommended Garner's firing last February, the 61-year-old star flutist retired in December.
He denied the accusations in a sworn affidavit.
Several students said they met Garner at the weeklong Wildacres Flute Retreat. Course Director Anna Thibeault told The Asheville Citizen-Times she'd never heard complaints about his behavior, and he'll remain on faculty.
Former Wildacres teacher Helen Spielman says Thibeault called some teenage students "little nymphos" and rebuffed her concerns about Garner's behavior.
