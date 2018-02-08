Love stinks: Skunk mating starts early in northern California

SACRAMENTO, CA (KTXL/CNN) – When the sun goes down over the Sacramento River, the skunks come out of hiding.

And let’s just say, love is in the air.

Skunk mating season normally peaks after Valentine’s Day (are you listening Pepé Le Pew?), but because of the unusually warm winter weather, the annual ritual may be off to an early start, according to wildlife experts.

This hunt for love puts our black and white friends on the move and into the path of cars and pets. It means more roadkill and more stinky dogs and cats.

Wildlife experts caution against leaving pet foot outside. It may attract skunks.

Professional trappers can safely remove the smelly critters if they get to be too much of a problem.

