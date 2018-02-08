The 30th annual Cincinnati Auto Expo runs through Sunday at the Duke Energy Center in downtown Cincinnati.

Over 400 vehicles from 32 different manufactures are on display for your to touch, sit in, and look under the hood.

This year’s expo will feature a Beer & Wine Garden with local brews from such as Rhinegeist and Madtree.

There also will be live music and you can meet the Cincinnati Ben-Gals Cheerleaders as they autograph calendars 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. Friday.

Hours: 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Thursday and Friday; 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Saturday and 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday.

Tickets: $11 at the door; $9 online and $8 at Kroger.

For more information, visit cincinnatiautoexpo.com

Copyright 2018 WXIX. All rights reserved.