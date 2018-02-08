Paws the cat ties Guinness World Record for toes

NORTHFIELD, MN (WCCO/CNN) – Paws is polydactyl cat.

That means she has more than the 18 toes a normal cat would have. A standard feline comes with five on each front paw and four on each one in the back.

Paws has 28 toes.

Look what just showed up in the weather photos inbox.



A cat, with 28 toes, named... c'mon.... Paws.



(??: Jeanne Martin, Northfield) pic.twitter.com/reLVnkoWn5 — Matt Brickman (@Matt_Brickman) January 19, 2018

The 3-year-old is tied with a Canadian cat named Jake for the Guinness World Record.

Paws’ genetic trait comes in handy, according to owner Jeanne Martin.

“It almost looks like a catcher’s mitt,” Martin said. The extra digits on her front paws help her grip narrow surfaces.

When she takes Paws to the vet to get her claws trimmed, Martin always reminds them to make sure they get all 28.

They don’t even charge her extra.

“I told them once, I said, ‘you really ought to charge me extra because she has so many more,’” Martin said.

Polydactyl cats are also known as “Hemingway cats,” in honor of the American writer who kept one at his Key West, FL, home.

There are now 40-50 of the cats living at the Hemingway Home and Museum.

Copyright 2018 WCCO via CNN. All rights reserved.