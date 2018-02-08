Columbia Twp hotel robbed overnight

Authorities responded overnight to a report of a hold-up at an eastern Hamilton County hotel.

Deputies with the Hamilton County Sheriff's Office were called to the Days Inn & Suites off Ridge Road near Highland Avenue about 3 a.m. Thursday, sheriff's officials confirmed.

Initial reports indicated the male suspect said he had a weapon.

No injuries were immediately reported.

Further details were not released.

