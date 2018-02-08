Roebling Suspension Bridge remains closed due to ice

The Roebling Suspension Bridge linking downtown Cincinnati and Covington over the Ohio River remains closed Thursday.

Icy conditions and several accidents as a result prompted police to block it on both sides of the river Wednesday, according to Covington police.

Sidewalks remain open to pedestrians, but police say the grated surface of the bridge, which makes the buzzing sound when vehicles travel on it, makes it impossible to treat with salt or other materials typically used in winter weather.

Officials say they must wait until temperatures warm and melt the ice before they can reopen the bridge.

The forecast doesn't call for thermometers to push above freezing until midday Friday.

Suggested detours are the Brent Spence or Clay Wade Bailey bridges.

LOOK: This is why the Roebling Bridge is shut down. Police say the grated surface is impossible to treat for ice and it's still frozen. I'm showing you live on @FOX19 Now. pic.twitter.com/wDBRXbjwmn — Robert Guaderrama (@FOX19Robert) February 8, 2018

Copyright 2018 WXIX. All rights reserved.