Officials: Kentucky fugitive shot in Alabama drove at lawmen

HEFLIN, Ala. (AP) - Authorities say a Kentucky fugitive who tried to run over law enforcement was shot in Alabama.

State Bureau of Investigation Lt. Jon Riley tells AL.com a U.S. Marshals Service task force tracked a man wanted on multiple violent crime warrants out of western Kentucky to a grocery store in Heflin, Alabama on Wednesday. He says the man jumped into his truck and tried to run over officers.

Riley says no one was injured when shots were fired then, but it's unclear who opened fire.

Five law enforcement vehicles were struck during an ensuing vehicular chase. Riley says the suspect tried to run over officers again, and was then shot.

His condition is unknown. The man hasn't been identified.

Heflin is less than 20 miles (32 kilometers) from the Georgia state line.

Information from: The Birmingham News, http://www.al.com/birminghamnews

