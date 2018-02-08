Ex-middle school coach gets prison for sex abuse of players

WARREN, Ohio (AP) - A former middles school volleyball coach in northeast Ohio has received 18 months in prison for sex-related charges involving two female students.
The Tribune-Chronicle reports 45-year-old Richard Knox was sentenced Wednesday in Trumbull County after pleading guilty to importuning, pandering sexually oriented material involving a minor and gross sexual imposition.
Knox was indicted after the parents of a Lordstown middle school student reported last year he'd been harassing their daughter. A police investigation found a second victim.
Knox told the Trumbull County Probation Department that he helped one of the victims by touching her.
Judge Ronald Rice said Wednesday it was inconceivable that Knox would blame a victim for his "perverted" criminal behavior.
Knox apologized Wednesday, saying he'd led a life of service except for several months in 2016.
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
