Driver, passenger flee rollover crash

A driver and passenger fled a rollover crash that damaged a bridge guardrail in Goshen Township Thursday morning, authorities said.

Goshen Township fire crews responded to three reports of the accident in the 1200 block of O'Bannonville Road west of Maple Drive just before 7:30 a.m., according to Clermont County dispatchers.

One person heard the crash and called 911 to report it; the other two callers were passerbys who said they saw it, dispatchers said.

The witnesses said two people appeared to be OK after apparently making it out of the vehicle, which was on its top in a ditch. They were last seen walking away from the scene.

When fire crews arrived, the two were gone, Goshen Township firefighters said in a tweet.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol also responded and investigating.

The 1200 block of O'Bannonville Road remains shut down but should clear soon, a patrol dispatcher said.

Copyright 2018 WXIX. All rights reserved.